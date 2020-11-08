Springfield MGM casino alters operating hours to comply with Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 regulations

This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows slot machines on the main floor during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night in Springfield will be quieter than usual, after Governor Charlie Baker ordered that entertainment venues including casinos must close by 9:30 each night.

In Springfield, the MGM casino will now be operating from 10-am to 930-pm each day.

The South End Market food court will be open from 11-am to 9-pm. The hotel at MGM Springfield will also be closed until further notice. Last call on the casino floor will be at 845-pm and drink service will stop at 9-pm. 22News spoke with one casino-goer who said the time change will make it harder to go to the casino, especially when the weather gets colder.

Derek D’Amours said, “I feel like for the most part most of their business comes at nine to midnight. It alters my schedule. Now if I want to go to dinner and the casino, I’ll have to go at four-o’clock, go to dinner and then maybe I could spend a few hours in the casino before I have to go home.”

Announcements will be made every 10-minutes beginning at 9-pm to remind players of the closing time.