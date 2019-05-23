Springfield MHA receives $5K donation from United Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield based Mental Health Association received financial help Thursday to benefit teenagers and young adults under their care.

United Bank in West Springfield provided MHA with $5,000 to support the agency’s Young Adult Transition program. MHA President Cheryl Fasano told 22News every dollar will help 25 young clients achieve the most basic independence to help accelerate their recovery.

“It might be something as simple as bowling or riding on a merry-go-round or just riding a roller coaster, things that other kids get to do all the time,” Fasano said.

MHA’s reading glasses giveaway earlier this week has been a huge success.

MHA spokesperson Kim Lee told 22News, of the 400 pairs of glasses donated by the Georgia Lions foundation, only 75 remains.

