Springfield MHA receives $5K gift from Comcast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Mental Health Association now has laptop computers for its young clients undergoing digital literacy training.

The computers were made possible through a $5,000 gift from Comcast. MHA, in turn, presented Comcast with a plaque denoting their support for their Mental Heath Agencies mission.

“There are more than 700 people every day who are receiving care, comfort and compassion that they need in order to live a productive, best life,” said MHA Vice President, Kimberly Lee.

“When Kimberly approached me with an opportunity to support young people with literacy training work, it was a no brainer to provide funding that could help them with laptop computers,” Brad Palazzo told 22News.

Among its many programs to assist people in need, the Mental Health Association helps men and women who have physical disabilities.

In all, the MHA staff provides daily services and programs for hundreds of individuals.