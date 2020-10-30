Springfield mother of four receives Parent of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Head Start Association awarded the Parent of the Year Award to an Educare Springfield parent and celebrated with a parade Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Bryana Stover received the MHSA Parent/Caregiver of The Year Award. She is a mother of four who participated in an 80-hour whole family approach to careers program offered at HCS Head Start before the coronavirus pandemic.





The news release states that Bryana was nominated for her strong level of commitment and leadership to her family, the early learning program, and to her career. She completed this innovative program earning several credentials.

Michelle Haimowitz, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Head Start Association said, “Bryana was chosen amidst a very competitive field and we’re so excited to honor her and her dedication to HCS and the Head Start community.”

A parade of cars made up of staff and community partners stopped in front of Stover’s house and presented with her certificate and a $100 gift card to celebrate.