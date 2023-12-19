SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dedication and tireless efforts of the Springfield Materials Recycling Facility (SMRF) Advisory Board (MAB) have been acknowledged with the esteemed 2023 MassRecycle Award for Outstanding Institution.

This prestigious recognition highlights the MAB’s exceptional commitment to recycling education and advocacy, making a significant impact on western Massachusetts communities.

As the only dual-stream sorting facility in the state, the Springfield MRF, a state-owned Materials Recycling Facility, plays a crucial role in processing and marketing services for more than 66 communities across four western counties. The MAB has been instrumental in ensuring the SMRF’s effectiveness in promoting recycling and minimizing contamination.

Springfield Materials Recycling Facility Advisory Board members receive the 2023 MassRecycle Award for Outstanding Institution from Mass Recycle President Gretchen Carey at Boston’s Hynes Convention Center. (Courtesy of Franklin County Solid Waste Management District)

The 2023 MassRecycle Award for Outstanding Institution. (Courtesy of Franklin County Solid Waste Management District)

What distinguishes the MAB is the unwavering passion and commitment of its volunteer board members. Over the last three decades, the MAB has spearheaded various impactful initiatives:

Free MRF Tours: Offering hands-on tours for students and interest groups, providing a firsthand experience of the recycling process. Public Education Materials: Developing informative signs and brochures available for download or as pre-printed materials through annual public education grants to member communities. Resourceful Website: Maintaining a website filled with valuable resources for community members and visitors. Engaging Social Media Presence: Leveraging platforms like Facebook and Instagram to reach a broader audience and disseminate essential recycling information. Annual Reduce-Reuse-Recycle Guides: Inserting guides into Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County newspapers for 16 years, ensuring residents have access to the latest recycling guidelines. Professional Recycling Videos: Collaborating with The Rendon Group and Reelife Productions to produce informative and engaging videos on recycling topics, garnering over 20,000 views since their release in January 2023.

Remarkably, these videos have received recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Northeast Recycling Council. In a commitment to serving the diverse western Massachusetts communities, these videos have been translated into multiple languages, including Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish. The exceptional aspect of these projects is that they are executed by a dedicated advisory board whose members go above and beyond their regular responsibilities. They work diligently to maintain the MRF’s low contamination rate, emphasizing the importance of recycling and educating the community.

The MAB’s contributions extend beyond public education. The Advisory Board acts as a mediator in disputes between towns, the SMRF operator, and the MassDEP. It also plays a pivotal role in essential contract negotiations between the SMRF operator and member communities, ensuring the best interests of member towns in negotiations.

For over 30 years, the MAB’s volunteer board members have displayed unwavering dedication to recycling education and serving their member communities while collaborating with single-stream municipalities in the region. Their tireless efforts have significantly contributed to promoting recycling and reducing contamination in western Massachusetts.

The MassRecycle Award for Outstanding Institution is a well-deserved recognition of the MAB’s invaluable contributions and a testament to the board’s exceptional commitment to recycling and environmental sustainability.