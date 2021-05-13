Springfield Mural Festival to return

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Mural Festival will return this summer for the first time since its inaugural run in 2019.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with organizers at Pynchon Park at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to announce the festival. It will run from June 5th through the 13th.

There will be 10 walls painted with at least two large-scale murals will be painted by local artists this year. One will go in Mason Square, the other will replace the mural on the Mosque 13 building on State Street. Additional locations will be announced today.