Springfield Museum of Fine Arts features new exhibit centering on prominent women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new art exhibit featuring prominent women is opening at the Springfield Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibit is called “Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move.”

From start to finish the exhibit took three years to curate all the pieces.

Curators told 22News that the pieces are from various time periods in history and highlight women who’ve lead by example locally and nationally.

Guest Curator, Janine Fondon, said the exhibit is a great way to celebrate both Black History Month and Women’s History month coming up in March.

Fondon told 22News, “It’s 70 plus images and stories of women. Women of all backgrounds and all paths. And we’re also hoping that people will begin to bring their names of women who should be featured in future exhibits.”

The exhibit is a collaboration between Springfield Museum and Bay Path University along with various collaborators. The exhibit goes through the end of April.

The exhibit opens Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at the D’Amour museum of fine arts.