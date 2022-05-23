SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums and Springfield Cultural Partnership announced a celebration of public outdoor art created by local artists in the newly renovated Pynchon Plaza on June 4 from 2-4 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Springfield Cultural Partnership, the SPark! Igniting Our Community initiative adds civic engagement space with art installations by ten artists. The 2020 call open to all gave special consideration to installations that included Springfield artists, artists of color, LGBTQ+, and female artists. The art is now in place for the public to view.

“We are excited to witness Pynchon Park continue to expand its potential as a hub of civic engagement and community conversations,” said Karen Finn, Executive Director for the Springfield Cultural Partnership. “We are hopeful the art in the park will entice people to stop, look, and talk about what they are experiencing.”

“Diversity of opinion draws attention, interest, conversation, and debate, that is good!” said Kay Simpson, President, and CEO of the Springfield Museums. “The Park, with its staircase to the Chestnut Street entrance to the Springfield Museums, is a tremendous gateway to further exploring art.” All Springfield residents receive free access to the Springfield Museums.

“We hope many people will stop in to meet the artists on Saturday and enjoy the dynamic performances and exciting activities, including talking with the artists,” said Finn.

The artists include:

Ryan Murray, c/o Rosemary Tracy Woods’s Art for the Soul Gallery, Springfield, MA, “One People,” fence art

Sophia Anaya-Alegría and Michelle Falcón Fontánez, Galeria L’Alvilda Artes Plásticas y Artes Urbanas desde Guayama Puerto Rico, Mosaic, “El Litoral”

Roberley Bell, Social seating for Pynchon Plaza

Jeffrey Lara, Stoneyhill, MA, “Our Presence at Dawn,” sculpture

Christopher Peck and Sheldon Smith, Make-It Springfield, Springfield, MA, “Free Little Library Box”

Common Wealth Mural & Good Space Mural, “Home, Here”

Pipe Drum & Frame Chime, Sound Sculpture

Performers include:

Serendipity Stilt Dancers

Rachel Clemente playing the harp, from the Community Music School of Springfield

Matthew Holmes on the keyboard, from the Community Music School of Springfield

Urban Wizard’s Academy’s Scotty Swan

This day of celebration will also include videography by GRNSX Studio, a Latino-owned, local business, and design by Chris Seabrooks Graphic Design. The Springfield Public Library will supply the Free Little Library boxes with books.

“Collaboration and engagement has defined SPark! from day one,” said Finn. “We are deeply grateful to all who have contributed their time and talent and funds.”

Spark! was funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, administered by the Springfield Museums in cooperation with the Springfield Cultural Partnership. Funding was also provided by the City of Springfield Community Development Block Grant.