Springfield Museums announce month-long celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums have announced a month of socially distant activities to celebrate the birthday of Springfield-native Theodore Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

Before the pandemic, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party would draw one of the biggest crowds in a single day to the museums.

To help stay at a safe capacity and allow for social distancing, the celebration will instead be spread out over the entire month of March.

Activities will include a virtual visit from Andrew Joyner, illustrator of Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum, a drive-by “Beep and Greet,” where families can wave to their favorite characters from their cars, and a Dr. Seuss themed scavenger hunt, where young visitors will search the Seuss Museum and the Science Museum for hidden items.

It all starts on Monday, March 1.