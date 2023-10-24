SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning in 2024, Springfield Museums will offer free admission on the first Wednesday of every month for the next three years.

Springfield Museums announced “Free First Wednesdays” is being funded by an $800,000 grant from the Art Bridges Foundation’s “Access for All” Pilot program. The initiative by Art Bridges is to help increase access to museums across the country. A total of 64 museums in 36 states were awarded this grant, the Springfield Museums is one of seven in New England.

“The remarkable and unprecedented $800,000 grant from this private foundation will enable our Museums to realize our vision to be an accessible and intergenerational center of community learning and creativity,” stated Kay Simpson, President & CEO of the Springfield Museums. “Our Museums are committed to making art accessible through innovative interpretation and exciting and experiential exhibitions. This historic funding will help us be Museums where everyone feels welcome.”

Springfield Museums are located on the Quadrangle at 21 Edwards Street in downtown Springfield. Full list of participating museums visit the Art Bridges Foundation website.

“We are thrilled to launch Access for All, a historic partnership with cultural institutions across the country to make it easier for people in every U.S. region to see and experience art,” said Ms. Walton. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident Access for All will not only help to rebuild museum attendance but also bring more people than ever into museum galleries and reshape the arts world as one that is open to all.”

“Our ever-increasing attendance numbers reflect our pledge to be visitor-centric and our institutional values to be Museums without walls — where people come to engage, connect. and be inspired,” said Simpson. “Art Bridges funding will support and elevate this all-important work in ways never before possible.”