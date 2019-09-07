Springfield Museums celebrate release of new Dr. Seuss book

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrated the release of a brand new Dr. Seuss book!

The never-before-published “Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum” book is based on a manuscript and sketches that were discovered in 2013.

Springfield Museums held a Family Fun Book Release Party Saturday playing off the theme of horses. The party included up-close interactions with horses, a horse scavenger hunt, and photos with Cat in the Hat and and Thing 1 and thing 2.

Jenny Powers, the Family Engagement Coordinator of the Springfield Museums told 22News, “We have a new book that’s out called ‘Dr. Suess’ Horse Museum’ and its really a perfect guide for bringing children to art museums. So we are really excited about it because we have two art museums.”

Powers told 22News in the new book, Geisel is aimed to educate kids about art and the creative process.

The last Dr Suess book published was “What Pet Should I Get,” in 2015.