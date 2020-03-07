Springfield Museums celebrates 116th birthday of Dr. Seuss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From one end of the museum quadrangle to the other, many hundreds of families came to wish Dr. Seuss a happy 116th birthday. The Seuss likeness in the Dr. Seuss Garden looked on approvingly.

Theodor Geisel better known as Dr. Seuss was born in Springfield in 1904 and died 87 years later. But his work has left a legendary legacy for families to savor and pass on to the next generation.

Springfield parent Camille Brown-Morrison told 22News the celebration brought back many memories with her family.

“It brought back a lot of memories like what we did, the cat in the hat, it was so much fun when we did that,” said Brown-Morrison.

Families strolled through the Dr. Seuss Museum to get close to all the characters they had read about down through the years.

Jenny Powers, the Family Engagement Coordinator at the Springfield Museums told 22News that parents always want their children to see the costumed fictional characters at the Dr. Seuss Museum as well.

“The parents definitely want their children to see the costumed characters. so we have the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, and The Grinch here today,” said Powers.

Seeing three generations of families reliving cherished memories that were passed down from one to the other with a timeless message that continues to resonate through his books many years after his death.

Local mom, Melissa Warner told 22News that Dr. Seuss continues to inspire generations of children to this day.

“Dr. Seuss is legendary, and he inspires generations and generations of children to read and to fall in love with learning,” said Warner.

Fortunately, families can visit the Dr. Seuss Museum and Seuss garden anytime, and they do.

Each year, many thousands come from all over the country to pay their respects to the man who made their childhood’s that much more meaningful.

