Springfield Museums giving activity kits to children

Jenny Powers and Sarah Rose Adan pack the Springfield Museums van with Literacy Activity Kits for distribution.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums is giving the gift of learning this holiday season.

Funding from Mefa and U.Fund College Investing Plan has allowed the Springfield Museums to distribute 495 literacy activity kits to children throughout Springfield and surrounding areas. Ten programs will benefit, such as the Grey House and Head start.

The activity kit includes items like a re-usable building toy and colored pencils. Family Engagement Coordinator, Jenny Powers worked with her team to assemble the kits.

“We wanted to offer activities that help build reading and science literacy which a child could engage on their own,” Powers said. “We are hopeful the kits will help provide caregivers with time to prepare other activities or take a short break.”

The activity kit purposefully includes items that children can use on their own, so they are not sharing materials and stay aligned with COVID-19 protocols.

