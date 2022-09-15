SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums held a free Salsa at the Museum event to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The community was able to put on their dancing shoes and dance along with salsa instructors. Salsa at the Museums is a preview of what the museums hopes will be an annual fall Latinos Arts Festival.

The night was jam packed with dancing, entertainment, food trucks and live Latin music. This event was meant to bring all communities together to celebrate diversity through art, music and dance.

Juan Falcon of the Hispanic American Library told 22News, “This is original, it’s a celebration of each other and of course music transcends each of us. So I’m very appreciative and I think we should celebrate each other more often, it’s important to cherish the opportunity we gave in who you are and who we are. Tonight is a celebration of Hispanic heritage.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and the Springfield Legislative Delegation sponsored Thursday night’s event in support of the 2023 Latino Arts Festival and a permanent exhibit on Latin culture.