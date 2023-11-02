SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people showed their support for the Springfield Museums Thursday night during its annual fundraising event.

The museums hosted a wine-tasting fundraiser with more than 200 people in attendance.

It was open to both museum members and the general public.

The event is the Museum’s only fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to educational programs for children in local schools. 22News spoke with Kay Simpson, the Springfield Museum’s president about what makes institutions like these so important to the public, “There couldn’t be anything more important to a community. Our museums are so culturally significant, we have great collections of art, science and history. We have Dr. Seuss, we have programs for adults, families and children.”

This was the second year that Springfield Museum’s hosted a wine tasting fundraiser which they plan to continue on a regular basis.