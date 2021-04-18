Springfield Museums hosts Earth Day Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums announced a virtual Earth Day Festival on April 18.

The museum will also host an entire week of in-person Earth-centered activities during the Museums’ school vacation week from April 19 to 23. Due to pandemic restrictions on outdoor gathering capacities, the Museums have coordinated a virtual celebration that will consist of videos and different activities related to earth week.

Visitors will be able to follow a trail of environmentally mindful trivia questions as a way to explore the Science Museum, there will also be ecological conversation starters for kids and their caregivers as well as an interactive science demonstration.

“The Earth which can be studied as a single system with many interconnected parts helps us to understand the complex nature of our planet which is truly awe-inspiring. We hope everyone will take time to consider what inspires them about Earth Day,” said Dan Augustino, Museums Aquarist, and organizer of the Earth Day Festival.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife educators will also be at the Springfield Museums on Thursdays and Fridays to share information with visitors.