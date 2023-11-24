SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season has come to western Massachusetts as the Springfield Museums kicked off its annual Grinchmas celebration Friday evening.

Visitors were able to enjoy a night of music and refreshments at the museum grounds, and see lighting displays themed after the works of Dr. Seuss.

Santa Claus and the Grinch were also in attendance taking photos with guests. Grinchmas will continue on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.