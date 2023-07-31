SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are interested in teaching, learning, and having fun, Springfield Museums may be the place for you. The museums are looking for more docent volunteers for their art, science and Dr. Seuss exhibits.

Springfield Museums says they get more than 12,000 students that they guide through the many different galleries to enhance their classroom experience. After being short of docents, they are looking for more volunteers. On Monday, Springfield Museums held a tour for docents.

Catherine Belhumeur has been a docent for 16 years. She says she enjoys teaching children and learning, “You’re always learning, you never stop and you go the museum, you see something and you research it and its constant so I enjoy that.”

“The more docents we have, the more tours we can give and we are a little short on docents last season so it would be a big help to have more,” said Deena Maniscalchi, a docent.

If you are interested, training begins in September and includes hour long classes throughout the fall and early spring. Docent guides are asked to commit to at least two years and lead several tours depending on field trip bookings, which happen on Tuesday through Friday during the school year. Completion of the training for volunteers will be in June of next year.