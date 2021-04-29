Springfield Museums new exhibit setup by Don Gummer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exhibit at the Springfield Museums will include three-dimensional sculptures by artist Don Gummer is being installed Thursday.

The exhibit opens this weekend that will be displayed inside and outside of the Springfield Museums that show the work of New York City-based artist Don Gummer between 1977 and 2021. The large sculptures will be on display throughout the landscape and architecture of the Springfield Museums through September 12.

“We are overjoyed to see so many people using the park to walk from down town to the Museums,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums. “With Don Gummer’s work leading the way up the steps, we hope to see even more people accessing the Quadrangle and all of its sculpture.”

“Simultaneously formal and lyrical, constructed and poetic, Don Gummer’s three-dimensional works explore ideas about balance, stability, energy, and space,” said Maggie North, Curator of Art at the Springfield Museums. “His large-scale sculptures are extremely dynamic, some even seem to reach, swirl, or expand upward towards the sky.”

“We look forward to our visitors engaging with Don Gummer’s work,” said Heather Haskell, Vice President and Director of the Art Museums. “We hope this monumental art will inspire others to express their creativity in three dimensions.”