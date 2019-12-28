Springfield Museums offer family fun over the holiday break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could literally hear a pin drop as families put their creativity to work building on their imaginations piece by piece with Legos.

These parents vividly remember competing with their parents, as their children are now competing with them.

Richard Macrae of Belchertown told 22News, “It reminds me of when I was a kid doing the same thing.”

Springfield parents such as Derek Docherty told 22News that the museum activities allow his son’s imagination to shine.

“I love it, every single day, no matter what we do, he’s always one step behind me, you know, he’s got a bright imagination,” said Docherty.

This school vacation activity at the Springfield Museum of Science never fails to attract numbers of families using their technical and bonding skills.

The Springfield Museums are perfect for children of almost any age range.

“Because it’s great for a five-year-old or a 12-year-old. There’s such a big age gap that either one of them, they love it,” said Jodi Macrae.

During school vacation week the Springfield Museums have been known to attract families from throughout New England as well as communities in nearby New York state.

The Quadrangle staff has lined up creative activities right up until the end of the year.