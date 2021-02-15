Springfield Museums offers programs for students during winter break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums offers “Choose Your Own Adventure” program for students during their winter break, which is this week. The 4th annual “Ice Sculpture Invasion” begins at the museums Tuesday.

Beginning Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., visitors can explore indoor adventures such as Be an Inventor, Be an Artist, and Be a Storyteller. For a list of programs visit the Choose Your Own Adventure on the Springfield Museums website.

“Whether you want to explore invention, artistry, or storytelling, come learn more about the world around you and chart your own path through the Museums!” said Jenny Powers, Family Engagement Coordinator. “We have stations in galleries around our campus that prompt visitors to play and think and create.”

Starting on Tuesday, more than a dozen ice sculptures will be on display around the Quadrangle such as dinosaurs, bears, Hasbro game pieces, Monopoly Man, penguins, and even a DRAGON!

Springfield Museums Schedule:

BE AN INVENTOR

What Problem Does It Solve? Made in the Valley, Wood Museum of Springfield History

Visit this gallery of inventions all developed in the Connecticut River Valley. Check out our list of problems that these inventions can solve and see if you can match the solution to the invention that solves it.

What Problem Will You Solve? How People Make Things, Science Museum

Inventions are created to solve problems! Think of a new invention that can help you or your family. Using the story paper on the table in the middle of the room, describe your invention and the problem it solves, and then draw it.

The Neighborhood Spark!Lab (open 10:30-1:30 and 2-4)

Spark!Lab is a dynamic learning space where children, families, and groups create, innovate, collaborate, problem-solve, and invent. This week will feature a special activity called The Neighborhood! There are lots of different buildings in the neighborhood. They all have a different look and purpose. What buildings would you want to see in your neighborhood? What buildings does a neighborhood need? Add your building to the Spark!Lab Neighborhood (established Dec 2019) and help create a sprawling metropolis!

BE AN ARTIST

Innovations in Art Fuller Gallery, D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts

Visit The Outwin: American Portraiture Today and This is Us: Regional Portraiture Today to see some of the innovative ways portraits can be created! Using simple supplies like pencils, paper, and rubbing plates, can you create an innovative portrait?

Form over Function How People Make Things,Science Museum

A practical way to create everyday objects is to put function over form. This means that it’s important for everyday objects to be more useful than beautiful. As an artist you might want something to be both useful AND beautiful. Pick one of the objects created in a Mister Rogers Factory Tour and describe ways you could make it more interesting to look at, too! Write a few sentences and then draw your new and improved object.

Four Seasons Trees Art Discovery Center, George Walter Vincent Smith Museum of Art (Open 12-4)

Asian arts often depict trees in different seasons, all in one scene, to tell a story. Visit the Art Discovery Center to create a folded diorama of one tree repeated four times, once for each season. Decorate the treetops and embellish the trunks to tell the story of how one tree can change dramatically during a year.

Create a Shield Japanese Arms & Armor, George Walter Vincent Smith Museum of Art

Take a close look at the arms and armor in this gallery. How does it reflect the individual who used it? What symbols are used to create unique pieces? What differences can you see in the weaponry used by men and women? When facing battle, what would you want your shield to say about you? Use your colored pencils to decorate your own shield to take home.

BE A STORYTELLER

Tell a Woodland Tale Mammal Hall, Science Museum

Use oversized story blocks to create a tale for the forest creatures you can find in Habitat and Mammal Hall.

This Is Me, Fuller Gallery, D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts

Visit The Outwin and This Is Us to see portraits created locally and across the US. When you look at the paintings, carefully observe how the artists used colors and shapes to tell the story of the person they depicted. Think about each of these elements while you look at your favorites: What is the mood of this piece? What information can you tell about this person just by looking at this piece? What emotions do you think the artist is trying to convey? When you are done, visit the table in the Fuller Gallery. You’ll find story paper and mirrors on the table. Create a self-portrait that tells a story about you.

How You Make Things How People Make Things, Science Museum

Fred Rogers believed that helping children understand how everyday objects were made was valuable and would help them understand the world around them. Explore the How People Make Things exhibit and learn the stories of how different objects are made. Listen to the words used in the videos to describe different processes. Have you ever made something? How about a craft, your own toy, or a meal? Sit down at the table in the middle of the room and write the story of how you made something and illustrate it. If you are not writing yet, your grownup can help you write the story, and then you can draw a picture of what your story is about.

