Springfield Museums offers sneak peek of PBS docuseries detailing first moon landing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those of you who are fascinated by astronomy, a six-hour, three-part docuseries on the moon landing will air on WGBY this July.

The Springfield Public Forum and WGBY, held a sneak peek of the American Experience PBS special series “Chasing the Moon” at Springfield Museums’ Davis Auditorium Sunday evening.

Dozens of people attended the free event, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Local astronaut Cady Coleman from Springfield told 22News, she’s always been fascinated to look back at the challenges and achievements of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond.

“It’s been a mission since I was at NASA to really help people understand where exploration fits in their lives, but I especially care about the people that live right in the same place that I do and we’re part of the future too, right here,” Coleman said.

The PBS special series “Chasing the Moon” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the launch of Apollo 11 and humankind’s “one giant leap” onto the moon.



WGBY’s Director of Community Relations, Marie Waechter told 22News, “We’re also trying to get people excited and to know that they can tune in starting July 8th for this historic three-day broadcast of the six-hour documentary.”

With no narration and using only archival footage, the film reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation.

Coleman hopes the documentary will help audiences relate and connect to the people who first landed on the moon. She told 22News, “I want people to realize that real people do these things that they think are only for others who must’ve been chosen so long ago, when it is real people like me.”

Coleman said NASA is already talking about getting boots on the moon in 2024.

