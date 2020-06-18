Springfield museums preparing to reopen in early July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield museums are preparing to open next month when the state enters phase 3 of its reopening process.

The museums could open in early July, but that timetable could change. They’ll be enforcing new regulations, including limited and timed tickets for visits.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

For those who are comfortable with hands-on experience, the museums will still offer interactive exhibits, but they will have added hand sanitizing stations and more frequent cleanings by staff.