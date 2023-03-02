SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was on this date, March 2nd, 1904 when Theodor Geisel, Dr. Seuss, was born in Springfield on Mulberry Street, not far from the Springfield Quadrangle and home of the Dr. Seuss Museum.

Rain, shine or snow… crowds of Dr. Seuss fans and their families will come to the Quadrangle to celebrate the 119th birthday party Saturday for the man who made “Cat in the Hat” and other iconic children’s books.

Kristine Hougaard, a Palmer parent and school teacher, has been a lifelong fan. As she toured the Dr. Seuss museum Thursday, she told 22News of her lifetime devotion to the influence of the writer in her family and her classroom.

“Dr. Seuss is my favorite author, Dr. Seuss is the author of the month, and for an entire week, we do a Dr. Seuss book. So it’s one day, the Cat in the Hat, where the kids wear Dr. Seuss hats and big bow ties,” said Kristine. She’s taken her love for Dr. Seuss in the classroom and shared her enthusiasm with her students as she has her children.

During Saturday’s Dr. Seuss birthday party at the Museum, you’ll find the toy stuffed dog that Theodor Geisel’s mother gave him when he was a boy.