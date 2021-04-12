Springfield Museums to display sculptures by Don Gummer

(Left) Atelier Jianshu Over R.M. Schindler’s Packard Residence, 2005, oil on wood by Don Gummer (American, born 1946). Loan courtesy of the artist. (Right) Open House, 2015, aluminum and painted aluminum by Don Gummer. Loan courtesy of the artist. (Springfield Museums)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exhibit at the Springfield Museums will include three-dimensional sculptures by artist Don Gummer.

The large sculptures will be on display temporarily at the newly renovated Pynchon Plaza before they are moved to the grounds of the Springfield Museums for public display from May 1 through September 12. The artwork will be displayed inside and outside of the Springfield Museums that show the work of New York City-based artist Don Gummer between 1977 and 2021.

“Simultaneously formal and lyrical, constructed and poetic, Don Gummer’s three-dimensional works explore ideas about balance, stability, energy, and space,” said Maggie North, Curator of Art at the Springfield Museums. “His large-scale sculptures are extremely dynamic, some even seem to reach, swirl, or expand upward towards the sky.”

“We look forward to our visitors engaging with Don Gummer’s work, both outside and inside,” said Heather Haskell, Vice President and Director of the Art Museums. “We hope this monumental art will inspire others to express their creativity in three dimensions.”

Gummer’s sculptures are inspired by role models such as Donatello, Pablo Picasso and Donald Judd. His works are often the final result of sketches, scale models, and much experimentation. “You have to start from zero and begin, just start by starting,” the artist explains.