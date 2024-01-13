New exhibit breaks down the Art and Science of Animation at the Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – The new year will usher in a new exhibit at the Springfield Museums.

“Animationland,” breaks down the art and science of animation, and is perfect for adults and kids alike. The new exhibit will be open from January 13th to May 5th and is free with museum admission, according to a news release from the Springfield Museums.

This exhibit was developed and produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and empowers visitors to experiment, learn, and tell stories of their own through animation. Tracey, the pencil dog, and her crew, Rooth, Drop, Inky, Uno, and Kari, will invite visitors to join them on an immersive journey to create stories using science and imagination at Animationland.

Opening day on Saturday will feature an array of related hands-on activities across all five museums from 10 am-5 pm. A schedule for Saturday is as follows:

Zoetropes, 10:30 am-4 pm: Test an early animation invention! Learn how speed and number of frames affect the look of the animation, and try your hand at putting together your animation sequence. Spark!Lab, 2nd Floor, Springfield Science Museum

Exploring Early Animation, 11 am-3 pm: Test the early animation devices that made your favorite movies and shows possible. African Hall, 1st Floor, Springfield Science Museum

Zine Workshop, 11 am-3 pm: Have a story to share? A character or hero to bring to life? Use your imagination to create a Zine. Science Workshop, 2nd Floor, Springfield Science Museum

Secret Creatures, 11 am-3 pm: Create a creature of your design with a surprise twist. Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum

Marionette Maker, 12-4 pm: Make a marionette and put on a puppet show! Art Discovery Center, 2nd Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum

“We’re constantly surrounded by animation — whether it be commercials, entertainment, or information,” says Director of Science Jenny Powers. “Teaching kids how this works includes lots of STEM skills, and we hope to help them see themselves as scientists!”

“We are expanding upon the incredible interactives of Animationland by exploring early animation devices, creating characters, and storytelling!” explains Family Engagement Coordinator Abby Garner.