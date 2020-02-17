Springfield Museums uses candy to explore science during school vacation week

Watch Live
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Museums kicks off their Sugar Rush: From Masterpiece to Mad Science event on Monday for school vacation week.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event includes using candy to explore science and will be Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. All activities are free with museum admission.

  • Meet Buddy from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Meet Buddy the dinosaur and take a picture with him
  • BeanBoozled challenge from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m: Spin the wheel and try different jelly bean flavors
  • Cotton Candy Science 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Learn about the science of cotton candy and how it’s made
  • Sweet Mad Science 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Help museum educators run tests on popular candies
  • Sweet Scavenger Hunt 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Unwrap the origins of candy cravings in this exhibit
  • Marshmallow Engineering 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Build a tower using mini marshmallows and toothpicks and practice team skills
  • Sweet Trees 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Friday only): Learn more about maple from sap to syrup and how it’s collected and processed from professor Knows A lot
  • Members-Only Giveaway, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Museum members get a free scented pen and bookmark. One set per family while supplies last.

Visitors who attend Sugar Rush will have the opportunity to explore hands-on science at the Smithsonian Spark! Lab which is an innovation space where you can be an inventor. Guests will also have access to the Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit which features math and science as well as imaginative play.

