SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization was awarded a grant to help provide music classes to students with disabilities.

Community Music School of Springfield recieved a $10,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life to support their Adaptive Music Program (AMP). The program provides adaptive music classes to students during their school day. They have served more than 200 students in 17 schools last year.

Since 1983 the music school also provides private lessons and classes for children, teens and adults. They have 60 music educators for all levels in a wide range of instruments and genres that teach 2,000 students annually at their facility located in downtown Springfield. Through partnership programs throughout the community, 70% receive free or reduced-cost instruction.

“We are grateful for New York Life’s investment in AMP, which will change many lives for the better,” said Jean Deliso, CFP®, an agent with New York Life’s Connecticut Valley General Office and CMSS Board Member. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on CMSS and the population they serve.”

“With this generous support from New York Life, this year, AMP will be able to work with over 800 students at more than 15 Springfield Public Schools, providing critical skill building including receptive and expressive language, motor skills, building social relationships, helping these vulnerable children build their foundation for future success in all types of academic and personal areas,” said Eileen McCaffery, Executive Director of CMSS.