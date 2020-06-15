Springfield NAACP President Talbert Swan refuses invitation to Mayor’s roundtable discussion on police relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno held a virtual roundtable discussion over Facebook Monday on policing and race.

Some local advocates for racial justice rejected the Mayor’s invitation to participate in Monday’s discussion about building better bridges between law enforcement and Springfield’s black community.

Protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality continued in Springfield and across the world this past weekend.

Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood, and community leaders wanted to share their opinions on police policies and relations with the black community. However, this virtual roundtable discussion was missing some Springfield advocates for racial equality, including the Greater Springfield NAACP President, Bishop Talbert Swan.

In a letter he wrote to Mayor Sarno, Swan said, “You have opted to hold your own town forum to control the narrative, dictate the agenda, and had select who is able to participate. This is not in the best interest of transparency and fostering trust.”

Mayor Sarno addressed Bishop Swan’s refusal to participate in his roundtable discussion at his weekly news conference at city hall on Monday. He said he’s disappointed but is hoping to have future conversations with him.

“The key is dialogue and working constructively in the community. You know, that’s their prerogative. If they don’t want to get involved and better community police relations, well very disappointing,” said Sarno.

Mayor Sarno plans to keep these conversations on race and police relations going over the coming weeks.