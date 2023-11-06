SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After years of service to his country and community, Al Rodriguez delivered an emotional speech as he was named “Veteran of the Year” by the city of Springfield.

Rodriguez says the award was bigger than him. He used his speech to thank loved ones, and honor those who served beside him.

“I am humbled, honored, and forever grateful to have this opportunity, but again, its the sacrifices the men and women made for this country,” said Rodriguez.

After years of serving his country, Rodriguez now works to upkeep city hall and coordinate veteran events for the community. Mayor Domenic Sarno gave the honor to Rodriguez, and proclaimed Monday to be forever remembered as Al Rodriguez Day.