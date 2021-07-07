Springfield names new deputy public health commissioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new deputy public health commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services was appointed Wednesday.

The city of Springfield named Tiana Davis as the new person to fill that position.

Davis grew up in Springfield and attended Springfield College where she received a Bachelor’s degree in human services and then UMass Amherst for her Master’s in public health.

Prior to accepting the new role with the city’s health department, Davis was a clinical manager for a local homeless center and worked at Mercy Medical Center for eight years.