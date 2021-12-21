Springfield National Guard member awarded for saving 3-month-old baby’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield native has won the National Guardsman of the Year Award.

U..S National Guard member Francisco Javier Luna of Springfield has won the award for saving an unconscious child. According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood on April 20th for a report of a baby boy not breathing. When Luna and his fellow officers arrived, the baby was motionless and his skin appeared to be blue in color.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Officer Josue Cruz performed CPR while Officers Luis Delgado and Francisco Luna provided oxygen and support. After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own.