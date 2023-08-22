Jon Viruet (From coach Rodney Smith and Grit and Gratitude Wrestling club in Springfield via Inclusive Strategies)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been selected as one of four wrestlers to compete for an open position in Puerto Rico’s National Olympic wrestling team.

After a long search, the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee selected Springfield native Jon Viruet to have the chance of a lifetime, representing Puerto Rico in their Olympic wrestling team after a member of the team retired. Viruet will compete for the position against three other wrestlers this September in Puerto Rico.

“The opportunity to represent my island of Puerto Rico and my community in Springfield during the Puerto Rican Olympic team qualifier is a dream come true. I have worked hard to elevate my passion for wrestling in others and hope to inspire a new generation to love the sport,” said Viruet.

Jon Viruet began his wrestling career at the age of 12 and competed while attending Springfield Central High School. Viruet is a 4x WMASS Champ, 3X state and all-state champ, 2X New England Champ, National Champ, 2X Greco All-American and 2X Folk style All-American, all before heading to college.

Viruet was recruited to Brown University where he was a 2X NCAA Div 1 qualifier, 3X EIWA Conference Placer and 2X all Ivy League team member. Now, Viruet is back in Springfield and helped open Grit and Gratitude Wrestling club in Springfield’s North End where he trains and mentors young athletes.

Viruet will be coached by Rodney Smith, a Springfield resident who won the bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics in Greco Roman wrestling, and Jose Escribano, a former Massachusetts Greco Roman national team coach.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach Jon throughout the years and I have no doubt he can compete at the international level,” said Escribano.

The community is encouraged to support Viruet at a fundraiser this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge. Anyone interested in supporting Viruet’s journey can make a donation at the event, which also includes salsa lessons by the Latin Wildfire dance team.