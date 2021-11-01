Springfield native creates Massachusetts-themed socks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Along with Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Gomez, the clothing brand Upscale Socks will host a news conference Monday to unveil a new sock design meant to honor the Bay State.

According to a statement released by Upscale Socks, the new design will feature references to basketball, the knowledge corridor, mountains, state flower (mayflower) and the state fruit (cranberries).

“Giving new meaning to repping Massachusetts from head to toe,” said Senator Lesser. “Looking forward to celebrating Springfield small business owner, Lenny Underwood, and his new Massachusetts sock on Monday which includes a nod to Western Mass as the birthplace of basketball!”

“Being from Massachusetts, I felt that it was important to highlight home before shining a light on another state or city”, said owner Lenny Underwood.

The event will start at 1 p.m. at the William C. Sullivan Regional Visitors Center located at 1319 Main Street in Springfield. Socks will be available for purchase.