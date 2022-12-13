SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students of John J. Duggan Academy in Springfield learned how Justin Haynes achieved his dreams as a 14-year international fashion designer.

As a Springfield native, Haynes had never thought about leaving a stable job for a childhood dream. But once he did, he quickly rose to fame. He became the first Springfield-area designer to show at Paris fashion week, New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week.

By sharing his own success story with students, he hoped to help them realize they can reach their own childhood dreams as well.

“Children need to know that they don’t have to wait until their in their 20’s or 30’s to start their jobs or their careers or their small businesses or their entrepreneurships, like now is the time they can start it cause it can grow,” said Haynes.

Haynes hopes that his words will inspire at least one child through this experience.