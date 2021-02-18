Springfield native, Oscar-winning designer to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield native and Oscar-winning costume designer continues to make history, as she will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual star ceremony for Ruth E. Carter on February 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the 2,694th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to her.

Motion Picture Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame via a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 11:30 am on https://t.co/WJ4HCLZ9Zn #walkoffame #Coming2America@ZamundaRoyals@primevideo pic.twitter.com/ExtgJe3ub7 — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 16, 2021

Carter is a motion picture costume designer who won an Oscar for her work on Black Panther.

She will be the first black costume designer to be awarded a star and the second person ever to receive this honor in the costume design category.

“Congratulations to Ruth Carter on this very well-deserved honor. Ruth continues [to] make Springfield proud,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stated. “She is memorialized here in Springfield at our Union Station on a mural with other prominent black historical figures and I know many of us will be watching the virtual ceremony and cheering Ruth on later this month as she continues to make history. Continued success, Ruth, and God bless.”

You can Livestream the virtual star dedication ceremony on Thursday, February 25.