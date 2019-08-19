Springfield native represents U.S. in World Hip-Hop Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11-year-old from western Massachusetts will represent the United States in the World Hip-Hip Championship in Germany in October.

Springfield native Karielys Rivera is the only member of Team USA from western Massachusetts.

Mayor Domenic Sarno held a news conference on Monday at City Hall with Rivera and her family to celebrate and support her accomplishments.

Rivera has been hip-hop dancing for five years and today she talked to 22News about the competition.

Rivera told 22News, “I’m gonna be competing in a big hip-hop group and lots of kids will be there and I’ll be competing against many countries from all over the world and I’m gonna meet lots of new people too.”

Mayor Sarno said Rivera reminds him of a young Jennifer Lopez.