SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Springfield’s own will be performing the National Anthem at the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Michelle Brooks-Thompson was a finalist in season 3 of The Voice and has performed in stadiums all across the country. The Springfield native also performed at Mayor Domenic Sarno’s inaugural gala in 2020, as well as Game 1 of the 2018 World Series in Boston.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be tuning in to watch Michelle perform, according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to cheering on Springfield’s proud Michelle Brooks-Thompson as she performs the National Anthem during the AFC divisional game on Saturday. She has such a magnificent and powerful voice and will without a doubt deliver her own touchdown with her usual award-winning performance. Michelle is truly an amazing talent and a wonderful person. From performing at my inaugural gala in 2020, singing our National Anthem for our Boston Red Sox and Celtics, and performing at other various national events, all of us here in Springfield are rooting for her and will be watching and cheering her on. Congratulations and way to go Michelle!”

The kickoff for the game is at 4:30 p.m.