SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Legislative Delegation came calling with financial support Monday, helping the Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) continue its good work assisting struggling families realize their goal of home ownership.

The legislators presented a $50,000 check to NHS Executive Vice President Jeff Hamilton. This money was allocated to help NHS with their efforts to provide quality homebuyer education programing.

“They continue their service in terms of providing home ownership, repairs, small business…

and we realized during COVID-19, small agencies like these had a very difficult time,” said State Rep. Bud Williams.

“The big thing for us right now is to inform people, really educate them. We have to get them inspired,” said Jeff Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services.

Since last year, hundreds of Springfield inner city families have demonstrated a keen interest in one day becoming first time home owners.