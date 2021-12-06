Springfield neighborhood residents gather for annual Christmas tree lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood is shinning a bit brighter Monday night all thanks to the annual Park Edge Neighborhood Watch Association Christmas Tree Lighting.

The newly lit tree is situated at the intersection of Trafton Road and Texel Drive and the fun and festivities brought out neighborhood residents and local elected officials.

“They come every year no matter what. If it was a snow storm, they came… even during COVID, we had a nice little crowd. It’s a nice neighborhood,” said organizer Patsy Izzo.

You might know Patsy Izzo and his wife Michelle from their pizzeria, Nino’s, but they’re also co-organizers of this event. They’ve been putting this event on with friends Anthony and Nancy Daniele for the last nine years.