Springfield no longer the worst city for asthma, report says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A move in the right direction for Springfield in regards to the city’s asthma rating.

For many years it was rated as the number one worst city for those suffering from asthma. But now, according to the Allergy Foundation of America Report, Springfield is ranked number 12.

One resident, Alexandra Lalos, told 22News, “I think that’s amazing, I love to see the improvement, I know it like attacks a lot of people differently. It’s just good, it’s good to hear about that. I’m happy for the positive improvement, you know?”

City Councilor Jesse Lederman credits the improvement to community activists, and their efforts in fighting to prevent further pollution.