SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization, Latino Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), has expanded services to help migrants in need of lawyer and advocacy services.

According to LEDC, experienced immigration lawyers and advocates are now located at 20 Fort Street in downtown Springfield due to the increasing need for legal support among the diverse population. The goal is to provide new migrants with resources as they transition to the Springfield area.

Currently, approximately 800 families are being housed in western Massachusetts. However, western Massachusetts does not have welcome centers or any solid plans for overflow sites leaving families in western Massachusetts without the same resources other parts of the state have.

To prevent families from being uprooted from their school systems and some parents from losing their jobs in western Massachusetts, advocates will be able to provide help to support the growing community of new migrants across the Baystate.

The initiative in collaboration with Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll is an effort to ensure that Springfield remains an inclusive and welcoming community for all. For information on services, contact LEDC at 413-272-2200 or email LatinoEDC@partnersforcommunity.org.

“LEDC is proud to take this step in expanding our services to better serve the needs of our community members. By providing access to immigration lawyers and advocates, we aim to empower individuals on their journey to a new life in the Commonwealth,” said Director at LEDC.

There are just over 7,500 families in emergency shelters. That number has hovered around that amount since Governor Maura Healey instituted a cap on the number of families Massachusetts could house. Since there is a cap the state instituted a waitlist that triages families based on needs. That waitlist has continued to grow since it was first put in place. Four days after the cap was hit in early November, there were only 22 families on the waiting list, that number has significantly increased to the current waitlist number of 304 families.