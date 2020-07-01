Springfield non-profit holds vigil amid recent gun violence in city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the recent wave of gun violence, community members are coming together to plea for peace.

A vigil was held outside of Oak Grove Cemetery in Springfield Tuesday night. Where family members who lost loved ones to gun violence spoke about their experiences. The vigil was a way to call for change and bring awareness to the issue that has been plaguing city streets.

Those in attendance said vigils like this one can help stop people from dying.

Vigil organizer Chelan Brown told 22News, “Vigils like this and events like this are very important to let people know what the pain is and let our young people know that it’s those who you leave behind, that is going to suffer the most.”

The vigil was organized by AWAKE, a local non-profit organization aimed at reducing youth and gang violence.