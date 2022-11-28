SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent grant funding awarded to a Springfield non-profit is being used to knock down barriers for underserved youth.

This program allowed the Hampden District Attorney’s office to support eight local non-profits with grants that total $51,500. Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield was one recipient, being awarded $8,500.

DA Anthony Gullini was at the club on Monday and told 22News how the program works. “The money comes generally from narcotics cases in our court system where individuals are found guilty and there’s a separate proceeding where we prove that the money came from a drug operation or some other illegal activity. So basically, we’re taking money that comes from very bad things and we’re able to turn it around for very good things like this program at the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club” said Gullini.

While touring the facility on Monday, Gullini had the opportunity to meet with youth rowers and the club’s executive director to see firsthand how the money is being put to good use. The Riverfront Club plans to use the funding for new rowing gear, registration fees, and athletic equipment.

