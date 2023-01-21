SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New North Citizens’ Council has been awarded around $1 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

New North Citizens’ Council (NNCC) is a non-profit organization in Springfield that was awarded $1 million for a new program to help youth homelessness. This program will create a space for 16 emergency beds for transitioning-age youth and young adults, according to a news release sent to 22News from NNCC.

The current HUD Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Program Housing Inventory Count Report has only 10 emergency shelter beds in Springfield and Hampden County. The addition of 16 beds will almost double the available bed for emergency needs.

This new program is estimated to open later this year.