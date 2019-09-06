Springfield observes 25th anniversary of Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 25 years since the inaugural Bright Nights event lit up Forest Park in 1995.

Springfield celebrated a quarter-century of Bright Nights’ annual impact on the city and the more than 6 million visitors the attraction has brought in.

Spirit of Springfield’s Judy Matt reflects on Bright Nights’ staying power, begun and nurtured by her organization. “From the first time I saw the lights glowing, I was astounded that we did it.”

Patrick Sullivan, the Director of Springfield Parks told 22News, “I’m just elated that we’ve reached 25 years. We couldn’t have done it without the support of the Bright Nights crew, the corporate community and the patrons that come out every year.”

Photos of the original Bright Nights displays were shown alongside the newest debuting later this year, courtesy of MGM Springfield.

There was also rightful recognition of the men who meticulously set up the Bright Night displays through the years.

Darrell Rogers one of the Bright Nights crew members told 22News that he enjoys, “Just knowing that it’s really a lot of tradition going on. And I get a lot of satisfaction out of that.”

It was a sentiment shared by his coworker Idris Abdul-Ali.

“I have a love for labor and I enjoy my job,” he said. “It’s one of the greatest things you can have.”

It won’t be long before the crews are back to work, setting up the dazzling displays for the 26th season which begins on November 27 and runs through January 5.