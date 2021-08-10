Springfield offering cooling centers, Forest Park pool and splash pads to remain open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Springfield will open cooling centers beginning Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13, 2021, due to the predicted extreme heat.

The city will also keep the pool at Forest Park open, as well as neighborhood splash pads until August 28, 2021.

Cooling Center Sites are:

Site Address Day & Hours Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm Myrtle Street Park 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 1310:00 am – 6:00 pm COOLING CENTER SITES FOR THE CITY OF SPRINGFIELD

Extreme heat can cause severe illness, even death. Certain medical conditions and prescription drugs can make you more vulnerable to heat stress. Those who have high blood pressure, diabetes, a weak or damaged heart, infection or fever, diarrhea, problems with circulation, skin diseases, sunburn, those who are overweight, or who have had a previous stroke are at a greater risk of falling victim to heat stress. In addition, those who take medication for sleeplessness, high blood pressure, nervousness, depression, or poor circulation are also more susceptible to heat stress. If you fall into either of these categories, please consult your doctor or pharmacist for advice.

Loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps are signs that you are losing the battle against heat. Take the appropriate steps to protect yourself.

Springfield’s Department of Health and Human services suggests these tips to reduce your chances of developing a heat related illness:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat: