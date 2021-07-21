Springfield offering free driver’s license training to some residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you want free commercial driver’s license training?

Mayor Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan announced on Wednesday that the City of Springfield has partnered with the MassHire Hampden Country Workforce Board and Tri-State CDL Training Center in Springfield to provide free commercial driver’s license training to approximately 60 Springfield residents.

The program will be open to Springfield residents whose household incomes are at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Applicants must be unemployed or under-employed as well as be legally eligible to work in the United States and have a high school diploma.