Springfield offering funding to nonprofits that serve low, moderate income households

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is offering financial assistance to nonprofit agencies that need to update their facilities.

The funds are part of the Federal Community Development Block Grant. The city is making $200,000 available for capital improvements to nonprofits that serve low and moderate income households.

Tim Sheehan, Chief Development Officer for the city of Springfield, told 22News organizations could receive up to $25,000 for their projects, “The budgets are just so tight and some of these capital costs are just so expensive and it’s cost prohibited for them to keep up on the maintenance of these things.”

Applications will be available beginning Monday, November 1. You can apply through the Office of Community Development both online or by mail.