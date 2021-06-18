Springfield offering more money for seasonal workers

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- There’s a lifeguard shortage in Springfield, so now, Mayor Domenic Sarno is offering more money.

He’s increased the salary for lifeguards and head recreation leaders. The mayor told 22News, there’s a lot riding on hiring enough lifeguards.

“I want to make sure we can open up all the available waterways,” Sarno said. “We have pools and waterways. I want to make sure they’re properly staffed for safety, for everyone in our community.”

The mayor is urging all potential lifeguards to apply as soon as possible.